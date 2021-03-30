Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases Shares of 12,300 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 171,123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 111,901 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.69. 6,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

