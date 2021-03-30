Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 830.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,592,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,124. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

