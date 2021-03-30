Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $179.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,221. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $133.31 and a 12-month high of $180.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.76 and a 200-day moving average of $169.66.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

