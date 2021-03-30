Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $3.53 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.61.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $155.66. 222,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,548,355. The stock has a market cap of $475.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

