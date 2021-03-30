Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 207.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA GMF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.29. 8,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,844. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $146.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $126.44.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

