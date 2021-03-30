Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZRSEF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ZRSEF stock remained flat at $$370.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $363.80 and a 52-week high of $547.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.74.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

