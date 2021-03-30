Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 209,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 181,298,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

There is no company description available for Zomedica Corp.

