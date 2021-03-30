Zeepin Tops One Day Volume of $130,102.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $828,791.23 and approximately $130,102.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 99.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00058369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00212871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.82 or 0.00916690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00077172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.