Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Stereotaxis worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 31.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth $122,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Shares of STXS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 3,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $480.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.