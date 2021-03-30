Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Village Super Market worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Village Super Market by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Village Super Market by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth $831,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $67,759.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,049.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $626,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $205,141. 31.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Village Super Market stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,017. The stock has a market cap of $355.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $27.88.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $522.82 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

