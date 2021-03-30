Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 117,968 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ SMBC traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $357.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

