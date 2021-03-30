Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,963 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 45,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,118. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $44,945.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,926,064.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,211 shares of company stock valued at $464,707. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.