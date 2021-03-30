Zcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,910.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.27 or 0.03139110 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.62 or 0.00332062 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.16 or 0.00898247 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.28 or 0.00416356 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.00351695 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003487 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00257632 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021700 BTC.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
