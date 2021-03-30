ZBG Token (ZT) Price Hits $0.0379 on Major Exchanges

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $229,476.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00021762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,124.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.02 or 0.00638069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

