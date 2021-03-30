Zano Hits Market Capitalization of $14.32 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $94,742.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,603,676 coins and its circulating supply is 10,574,176 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

