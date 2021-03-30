Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Zalando has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

