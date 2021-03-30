Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to “Hold”

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $760.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expansion in operating margin is a positive. Further, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenging environment, the company’s core businesses exhibited stability, thereby reflecting healthy operational health. The company’s Extended Use Program was utilized across numerous da Vinci surgeries during the fourth quarter. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year's time. Intuitive Surgical ended the fourth quarter on a solid note. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its Systems segment in the quarter under review. It also saw contraction in gross margin in the fourth quarter. Intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $738.12.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $718.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $741.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $744.70. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.