Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Hold

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -1.54.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 533,510 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Athersys by 2,539.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 352,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 339,031 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 121,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

