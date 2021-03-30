Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) to Hold

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

