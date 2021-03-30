Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) to Hold

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

