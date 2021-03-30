Zacks Investment Research Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) to Sell

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $447.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of strong Medicare business, which has been performing well for several quarters. For 2021, the company expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth of around 425,000-475,000 members, suggesting growth of 11-12% year over year. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. The company witnessed higher telehealth visits in 2020 than its earlier years. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage. However, its escalating costs weigh on the bottom line. Adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected in the range of $21.25-$21.75, the midpoint of which indicates a downfall of 15.1% from the 2020 reported figure.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Humana stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.40. Humana has a 12 month low of $285.49 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

