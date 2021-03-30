Zacks Investment Research Lowers Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Shares of GELYY opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.