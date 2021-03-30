Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Berry from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Johnson Rice raised Berry from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.56.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $458.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.94. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Berry by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Berry by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

