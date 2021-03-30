Zacks Investment Management Grows Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 17.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 121.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 811,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 445,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 81.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

