Zacks Investment Management Buys New Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,620 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,781 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

