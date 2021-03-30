Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 48,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $53,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jabil by 113.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,182,548 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,327,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Jabil by 90.9% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after buying an additional 367,279 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,223 shares of company stock worth $5,451,984. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

