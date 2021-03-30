Zacks Investment Management Acquires 4,651 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Catalent by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Catalent by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,203,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,639 shares of company stock worth $8,420,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

