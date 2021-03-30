Zacks: Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce $3.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $16.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,504,041. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after purchasing an additional 281,368 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 142.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

