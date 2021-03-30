Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $435.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.50 million and the highest is $440.20 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $413.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

CMP traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

