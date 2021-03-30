Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Short Interest Update

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Shares of NYSE:YAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 66,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33. Yucaipa Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

