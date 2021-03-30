YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Short Interest Update

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
YogaWorks stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $374,461.60, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.05. YogaWorks has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.
YogaWorks Company Profile
