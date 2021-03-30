XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Down 31.4% in March

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,620,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 30,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

XPeng stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of XPeng by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,126,000.

