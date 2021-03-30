Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XBC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.17.

XBC opened at C$4.21 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of C$639.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

