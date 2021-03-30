Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives C$6.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XBC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of CVE XBC traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

