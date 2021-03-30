Xebec Adsorption Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

