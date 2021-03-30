Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

WYN stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 477.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 368.45. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

