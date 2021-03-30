WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Up 115.7% in March

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the February 28th total of 881,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

