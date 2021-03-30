Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Reaches $516.89 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $175,742.31 and approximately $4,461.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be purchased for approximately $516.89 or 0.00876970 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00057680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00253897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.29 or 0.00923456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00031355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

