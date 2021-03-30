WQN, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WQNI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

WQN, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WQNI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

OTCMKTS WQNI opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. WQN has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

WQN, Inc provides online phone services. It offers EasyTalk, an international calling service via the Internet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. WQN, Inc operates as a subsidiary of iTalk, Inc

