Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,549 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 21.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 300,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,397,000 after acquiring an additional 52,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $181.80. 6,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

