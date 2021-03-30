Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074,913 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. 337,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,939,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

