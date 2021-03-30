Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 16,614 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,614 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.18. 3,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,238. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average of $175.25.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.