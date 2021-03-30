Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $6.50 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 666,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 130,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,494,786. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

