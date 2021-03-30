Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $7.49 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,193,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $155.22. 18,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,616. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.01 and a 12-month high of $156.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

