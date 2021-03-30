Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Trimble worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $212,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 123.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,063. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

