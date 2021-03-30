Woodcoin Price Tops $0.0724 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $582,023.53 and approximately $116,065.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,068.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.20 or 0.03120470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.47 or 0.00336005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.90 or 0.00898799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.60 or 0.00417486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.70 or 0.00353315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00253877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

