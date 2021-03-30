WOM Protocol Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $29.40 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,632.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00638237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027401 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

