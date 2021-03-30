WNS (NYSE:WNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

NYSE WNS opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. WNS has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in WNS by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in WNS by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after buying an additional 222,024 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 266,665 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in WNS by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in WNS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

