WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.73. 922,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

