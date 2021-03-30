WMS Partners LLC Makes New $741,000 Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDXG. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,098. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.