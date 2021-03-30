WMS Partners LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 32,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 608,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,093,633. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

